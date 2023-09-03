Opera singer Church, 37, is selling family home The Spinney, in Dinas Powys, for a cool £2.3million, having bought it in 2010 for £1.3million.

The Spinney, for sale (Image: Wales News Service)

She described the six-bedroom home, a gated property at the end of a private drive, as the "perfect party house."

Asked why the home had been so special to her, she said: "I think particularly the fact that we're surrounded by nature. We've got these amazing mature gardens.

"It's the sort of thing that you would only see in like an arboretum, so that feels pretty special.

"Also the fact that we're literally 10 minutes from the centre of Cardiff which is super handy to be this remote and in a retreat sanctuary, but also to be so close to town.”

The luxury home is owned by Charlotte Church (Image: Wales News Service)

The home is surrounded by nature (Image: Wales News Service)

Asked what her favourite part of the house was, Church said: "For me, it's all about the garden and the nature surrounding. We're bordered by forests on three sides so for me this house is all about nature.

"We have three acres of gardens here at The Spinney and there are loads of magical little areas. One being The Spinney - which is what the house is named after. We got married in there so that's a very sacred special place.”

Luxury (Image: Wales News Service)

Church is leaving the Vale for mid Wales (Image: Wales News Service)

The house doesn't come cheap at over £2million (Image: Wales News Service)

The mum-of-three is moving full-time to a mansion formerly owned by fashion icon Laura Ashley, she bought it in 2021, transforming it into a green wellness retreat.

Church bought the property in 2010 for £1.3million (Image: Wales News Service)

Church has spent the past two years between the two properties, but she is now expected to permanently settle at the country escape named The Dreaming.

The driveway to Spinney (Image: Wales News Service)

The former Voice of an Angel singer bought Rhydoldog House in the Elan Valley, Mid Wales, as a retreat for paying guests to "reconnect with themselves and the natural world".

The mum-of-three is moving full-time to a mansion, formerly owned by fashion icon Laura Ashley (Image: Wales News Service)

A spokesperson for the retreat said: "The Dreaming offers an escape from the complexity of modern life; connecting people back to the land, to themselves, and to their journeys.

"The grounds of the former home of Laura Ashely boast waterfalls, rocks and caves and, quite simply, an abundance of natural beauty.”

Her makeover of the mansion was turned into a documentary series on the Discovery Channel and is now open for guests.

Breaks start from £450 for three days with the retreat offering three day getaways that take place at the weekend (The Journeyer) and mid-week (The Nurturer).