Emergency services attended an incident on Freemans Way near Haverfordwest on Sunday evening, 3 September.
Dyfed-Powys Police urged motorists to avoid the area.
The incident is understood to have occurred just before 10pm on Sunday, September 3.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the road re-opened at around 11pm.
