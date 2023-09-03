Reports are coming in of a major incident on Freemans Way near Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police are urging all motorists to avoid the area.

Details of the incident have yet to be confirmed.

The incident is understood to have occurred just before 10pm on Sunday, September 3.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the road re-opened at around 11pm.

 

 

 