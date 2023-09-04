Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that the school will remain closed as a result of a burst main water pipe.

"Our main water pipe is broken and will not be fixed until midday so we will not be opening on Monday, September 4, 2023," Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed in a statement issued over the weekend.

The council hasn't yet stated when Waldo Williams School will reopen.

All other state schools in Pembrokeshire are set to re-open today, however Portfield School in Haverfordwest will be 'partially open'.

"Portfield School - Haverfordwest will be partially closed today," the council confirmed. "The School will be closed to the sixth form on Monday."