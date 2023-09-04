The 43-year-old - who is suffering from early-onset dementia as a result of head injuries sustained during his 13-year rugby career - was reportedly kicked in the head during the early-morning swim off Tenby’s North Beach.

The former Wales flanker was said to be dizzy and suffering a headache when he was taken to safety from the water during the 2.4 mile swim.

He was unable to recognise his wife Mel as he came out of the water, according to lobby group Progressive Rugby.

Popham, who was capped 33 times for Wales, was taken to hospital while his teammates taking part for his brain injury charity Head for Change - including Welsh actor Mark Lewis Jones - continued on the course.

They also included sportspeople Carl Hayman, Gavin Evans, Ian Gough, Shane Williams, Nigel Elson, Gareth Fairie, Joel Bramwell, Matt Tait, Matt Miller, Dan Tonge, Matt Thomas and Dave Tonge.

The charity is raising money to educate grassroots rugby clubs and schools on the risks of head trauma.

Progressive Rugby posted on social media: “Pleased and relieved to say Alix is out of hospital and, while still dazed and gutted that he wasn’t able to compete, he is in good spirits and sincerely thanks everyone for their kind messages of support for both him and Mel.

“Had us worried there, Alix!”

Popham is among hundreds of former rugby players challenging the game’s authorities over brain damage sustained during their careers.

He has regularly called for the sport to protect players from the long-term impact of concussion.

Progressive Rugby described it as a “cruel and ironic twist of fate” that Popham had to withdraw from the Ironman Wales event after his months of intense training .

“After months of intense training to raise money for concussion education and support, Alix has had to withdraw after suffering a suspected concussion from being kicked in the head during the swim,” Progressive Rugby had posted on social media.

In a further tweet, Progressive Rugby added: “Alix was unable to recognize wife Mel as he came out of the water.

“Although dizzy and suffering a headache, he appeared OK but his condition has deteriorated and he is currently being transferred by ambulance to hospital. Updates posted with permission.”

The full Ironman Wales course involves a 2.4-mile sea swim, hilly 112-mile bike ride and full marathon to be completed within 17 hours.