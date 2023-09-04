Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest recently moved patients, and declared 'a major incident' after Reinforced Aerared Concrete (RAAC) was found there, and the material was also found in a "limited part" of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

And last week, it was revealed that many schools and colleges across the border have been told by the UK Government to fully or partially shut buildings because they contain concrete that could collapse suddenly.

RAAC has been used as a building material from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, and according to the UK Government the advice to shut some classrooms in England was given after a concrete beam collapsed over the summer.

Infrastructure is a devolved power, and the Welsh Government says it will need to assess the extent of the problem in the country.

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that all schools will re-open as planned after the summer holidays as “no specific issues” had been highlighted across the local authority’s buildings.

"Parents and guardians will be aware of media reports in England regarding concerns about Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in schools,” said a council spokesperson.

“Pembrokeshire County Council can confirm that at this time there are no specific issues highlighted across the council’s buildings.

“All schools will re-open as planned after the summer holidays and staff are looking forward to welcoming pupils back.

“The authority will continue work closely with the Welsh Government on this matter.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson explained that Wales has taken a “different approach” to England and since the 1960s has embarked on a new school and further education building programme to “address the risks” of ageing buildings.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Earlier this year we commissioned a condition survey of all state funded schools and colleges which will identify any structures suspected of containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete.

“Local authorities and further education institutions have not reported to us any instances of RAAC being present within schools or colleges.

“We will continue to work closely with the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association) and local authorities on this issue and will provide an update once the survey has been completed.”

Meanwhile Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed none of their buildings contain RAAC, and South Wales Police has said none of its "main buildings" do, with a small number still being surveyed.