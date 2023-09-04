Ian Cummins was taking part in the cycling stage of the Long Course Weekend this summer when he went into cardiac arrest.

It felt like an explosion had gone off in my chest,” he said.

Ian has always been into fitness, regularly competing in triathlons and has completed the Long Course Weekend event a few times in the past. He was feeling as fit and healthy as always in the weeks leading up to the event, so the incident was a complete shock.

Ian had done the swim part of the event on Friday, June 30, with no problems at all and woke up early the following Saturday morning for the cycling event. He was familiar with the route and paced himself appropriately.

As he made his way up a large hill, he began feeling unwell and collapsed, falling on his side. Ian recalled, and he went into cardiac arrest.

Ian, who had travelled down from his home in Prestatyn, North Wales, with his wife for the event, never expected to find himself in such a frightening situation, but the quick reaction of those around him saved his life that day.

Behind him, two medical professionals were also taking part in the event. They came to his aid right away, along with a steward with a defibrillator and began CPR immediately. The St John Ambulance Cymru volunteer paramedic team then quickly arrived on the scene to assist.

Those who helped Ian did vital work to speed up the chain of survival as he suffered his heart attack.

The chain of survival is a series of prompt actions which improve someone’s chances of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest. The prompt CPR, early defibrillation and fast medical attention Ian received played an invaluable role in saving his life.

An air ambulance transported Ian to Morriston Hospital where he had a stent fitted in his heart. He was discharged on the following Wednesday and after various cardiac and physiotherapy appointments, is feeling a whole lot better.

“I feel raring to go,” he said. “I definitely want to take on more physical challenges in the future … but maybe I’ll have a break this year.”

“I’ve been to various events such as this in my life, and I’ve even been involved with organising running events in the past. You take the first aid support for granted, but they really are so important.”

Ian’s story is the perfect example of why quick action is vital following a cardiac arrest; a person’s survival chances are reduced by 10 per cent for every passing minute without action.

Ian is backing St John Ambulance Cymru’s Save a Life September campaign this year, as it encourages people across Wales to learn lifesaving first aid skills.

Throughout the month, St John Ambulance Cymru will be sharing first aid advice across social channels, website and holding free public demonstrations across Wales.

You can learn to save a life like Ian’s this September by visiting sjacymru.org.uk/en/page/training and book a training course.