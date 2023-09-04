Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the incident that took place at Freemans Way, Haverfordwest on Sunday evening was to assist a person who officers described as ‘vulnerable’.

The road remained closed to all traffic from just before 10pm on Sunday evening, September 3.

“Officers were called to assist a vulnerable person,” a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed. “No further action was taken and no-one was injured.”

The road was re-opened just before 11pm.