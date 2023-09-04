She held off the challenge of Finland's Heini Hartikainen, who finished in a time of 10:15:22; and Germany's Johanna Ahrens in a time of 10:30:21.

“This place is incredible, this is probably one of the best days of my life, and it means a lot, it’s my first win in the UK on home soil," said Bartlett at the finish.

“What a day, and what a place, the people make this what it is. It’s the best race in the world!”.

Crossing the line first in the Men's age group was Alexander Milne (Great Britain) in a time of 09:39:45.

William Davey was second overall in a time of 09:45:24, with Lewis Eccleston taking third in 09:51:34.

“Finally I get an overall win, you can’t ask for any more," saild Milne.

"A massive shout out to everyone in Tenby, all around the course, you made it so much easier than it could’ve been.”

Crossing the line first was age group athlete was Alexander Milne, who finished with a time of 09:39:45. (Image: Ironman Wales)

The final IRONMAN race in Wales this season kicked off in Tenby with a one of the most goosebump inducing and electric swim starts in the Global IRONMAN calendar.

Athletes lined up along the zig zigs at North Beach as the Welsh National anthem bellowed out into the sea.

As a special surprise athletes were joined by the Army Red Devils as they skydived into the sea before the race began.

A true spectacle added to an already impressive swim start. Fire, smoke cannons and fireworks lined the athlete run into the water as the race got underway.

The 2.4-mile swim course with an Aussie exit, where the morning water temperature reading was 18.3 degrees Celsius, was then followed by the infamous pink bag run up the zig zags.

At the only race in the world where athletes are allowed to put on their running trainers to head up the 1km run to transition, it’s a true spectacle.

The two-loop 112-mile bike course then takes athletes through the scenic countryside of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, followed by the four-loop 26.2-mile run course which ends along the esplanade with thousands of spectators willing athletes home.

Overall winners Alexander Milne and Nikki Bartlett (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The run in to the finish line is described as "a feeling like no other."