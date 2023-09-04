On Friday evening Milford Haven Coastguard HQ tasked St Davids all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley to the kayakers who were in trouble off St Davids Head.

The lifeboat crew found two kayakers sitting on top of their kayak battling to make their way against the racing spring tide.

Thankfully both kayakers were wearing buoyancy aids, but they had forgotten to bring their waterproof mobile phone cases.

Luckily an onlooker spotted their predicament and called the coastguard.

The kayakers were assessed by the lifeboat crew and then returned to Whitesands Bay with their kayak.