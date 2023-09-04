The 70th Gwaun Valley Annual Carnival and Sports was a bumper celebration with the local community pulling out all the stops to make it a day to remember.

The event was first organised to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne. Since then, only the Foot and Mouth outbreak 0f 2001 has stood in its path, with virtual carnival held during the covid pandemic.

Since 2016 both the carnival and sports have been held at Llwyn Celyn field, by the kind permission of Gwynne Davies. This location seemed especially appropriate this year as it is the exact same field where the first carnival was held.

The August Monday Bank Holiday event is well-known for drawing in the crowds and the competitors. This year the carnival classes attracted a good number of entries, making the judges’ task very difficult indeed.

Guest judges this year were Pembrokeshire YFC’s Delme Harries, Carys Phillips and Tomos Lewis. All were warmly welcomed by the resident compere, Gwynfor James.

Chairman of the event committee, Hefyn Reed, secretary Ruth Evans and treasurer Gwenno Eynon made sure that the day ran smoothly.

In accordance with tradition, headline news items were the main topics chosen for fancy dress. Consequently, the new 20-mile per hour ruling, Barbie and Ken, Matilda, Donald Trump, and cost of living crisis were popular topics. The carnival’s 70th birthday celebration was also of course included.

The carnival and sports committee is very grateful to those who have donated cups and shields to present to the prize winners over the years.

This year another shield was donated in memory of two past carnival faithful supporters. The family of the late Arthur and Val Reed kindly donated a trophy to be presented in future years to the best dressed character over 16 years old.

Over the years Val Reed and Arwel Phillips have been keen and entertaining contenders in this class.

An extra attraction this year were files of pictures and paper-cuttings from previous carnivals, and it is hoped that a commemorative booklet will be produced telling the story of 70 years of the Gwaun Valley Carnival and Sports.

The sports attracted keen contenders for all races and the mile race winner this year was Rhys Evans.

Many locals had been busy throughout the summer selling raffle tickets and the committee members are grateful to them for their hard work and to the local businesses and people who donated prizes.

Thanks were also expressed to the event’s sponsors and to the stewards, gate attendants and sports starters for their teamwork and organisation on the day.

“The hard work and support of the local people and people from further afield who support the carnival year after year ensured that the sums of £250 each will be donated to The Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity and the Wales Air Ambulance,” said secretary Ruth Evans.