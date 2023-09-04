Kieran Jones, 26, of Peregrine Close in Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to possession with intent to supply cocaine and diamorphine – both Class A drugs – on August 3.

Jones also admitted a charge of obstructing a constable in the exercise of their duties, relating to the same incident.

The court heard that when officers arrived at the scene, Jones “held out a bag of white powder and initially burst it”.

The prosecution alleged Jones’ co-defendant, Samantha Whelton, then scrubbed the powder in to the ground to “render it unrecoverable”.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said she claimed the powder was “bicarbonate of soda”.

Whelton faced the same three charges as Jones, but did not enter a plea to any of them.

Hannah George, representing Whelton, said she was considering making a motion to dismiss the two drug charges, saying there was no evidence on the defendant's phone linking her to drug dealing and that she wasn’t found with any drugs on her when she was arrested.

The prosecution barrister said he was “not quite sure where the assertion there is no evidence on her mobile phone comes from”, adding that there was still evidence from analysis of the device to come back.

A hearing for any application for a motion to dismiss will be held on October 6.

A provisional trial date was set for Whelton, 36, of Heol Derwen in Merlin’s Bridge, on December 19.