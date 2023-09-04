The trio were this year’s winners of the Abigail’s Arts Award, set up in 2022 to honour the legacy of Abigail Goswell who died from breast cancer.

Usually, two young people who want to start a career in the arts are picked. However, this year’s judges were unable to narrow it down to two and it was decided to help three talented individuals.

Dylan Swales from Johnston, Tomos Newman from Martletwy and Storm Rose Knapp-Fisher from Llanwnda all received a share of £1,250.

Dylan showed promise with his drumming at just ten years old, becoming the youngest ever Welsh person to receive a grade 8 in music with a distinction.

He went on to be listed in the U.K. top 40 of young drummers in 2019 and performed in the Symphony Hall in Birmingham as part of the National Music for Youth Festival.

Now about to start his A levels, Dylan intends to spend the money to help pursue his career as a drummer.

“Thank you so much, said Dylan. “This award helps me to further my drum tuition and to help me reach my goal of being a professional musician.”

Tomos is a 17-year-old folk singer and songwriter who already has one well-received album under his belt.

As well as playing several instruments, Tomos is also learning to fix them, working as an apprentice at Main Street Music in Pembroke. He’s ready to get in the studio to record the new album he’s written.

“A massive thank you to everyone involved in granting me the special Abigail’s Arts Award,” he said. “I can’t wait to use this grant to get into the studio and create my next album.”

Storm is a young actor and a keen Shakespeare fan. She studied Performing Arts at college and has joined the National Youth Theatre. She is currently preparing for drama school auditions and wants to spend her grant to help her get there.

“This award is so wonderful and a special way to support local young artists at the beginning of their careers within the arts. It will truly go a long way and means a lot,” she said.

Abigail’s father, Richard Goswell said: “All the entries this year were very strong, and it was a difficult decision to pick the winners.

“These awards are a wonderful way to fulfil the legacy of Abigail and I hope the winners use this money to help fulfil their dreams.”

Abigail’s sister Emma added “I think Abigail would be very proud of all the young people who took time to apply for her award.”