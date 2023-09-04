Between April 2022 and March 2023, 6,350 procedures were cancelled at the last-minute in Wales.

Of those cancelled procedures, 4,860 were because the patient said they were unfit to undergo the procedure, while 300 were cancelled because the patient had a pre-existing medical condition.

Meanwhile, 1,130 were cancelled because the hospital said the patient was unfit due to illness.

The 3Ps Waiting Well Policy, announced by health minister Eluned Morgan, aims to ensure support and information can be easily accessed by those waiting for treatment.

The policy focuses on promoting healthy behaviours, preparing patients for treatment and recovery, and preventing deconditioning while patients wait for treatment.

People waiting for treatment will be be given a single point of contact at their health board, who will listen to their concerns and offer advice on how to manage symptoms and signpost them towards relevant services.

They will also help people prepare for treatment and offer access to services like exercise classes for example.

The scheme has already been in place in some health boards in Wales, but it will now be rolled out across the country by next summer, the Welsh Government has said.

Mrs Morgan said: "We know that effective preparation is vital for people to get the best results from their treatment, and it can help prevent last minute cancellations.

“Last minute cancellations mean wasted resources – it’s a loss of consultant and surgeon time when that space could have been offered to someone else.

“With the 3Ps policy, people will be empowered to take responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, with information and support available via a range of resources and formats to enable people to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

“It will also empower people to better self-manage their condition whilst waiting, providing advice on pain management and what to do to if their symptoms deteriorate."

Mrs Morgan continued: “Support will also be provided on how to best prepare for treatment and recovery. This will prevent last-minute cancellations and ensure people get the best results from their treatment.

"By keeping in regular contact with the people waiting for resources, health boards can also better plan for postponements if needed.”