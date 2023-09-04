Part-funded by a loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales and a grant of £248,850 from Visit Wales alongside private funding, the £1.7 million investment is set to transform Tenby Golf Club.

It will see the creation of a state-of-the-art clubhouse, five ‘dormy style’ bedrooms for groups of golfers, a new ten-bedroom boutique guest accommodation named ‘The Dunes’ and ‘The Links’, and a fine dining restaurant that will be headed-up by renowned chef Duncan Barham.

Appointed as the main contractor, construction and civil engineering company WB Griffiths of Haverfordwest has worked alongside Architects Acanthus Holdings, Bullock Consulting and Roger Casey Associates plus local supply companies such as Shoreline Interiors of Pembroke Dock, Janey Evers Interiors, KO Carpets and others to develop the site.

Tenby Golf Club was introduced to the Development Bank by Landsker Business Solutions of Whitland.

Established in 1888, Tenby Golf Club is known as the birthplace of Welsh golf and one of the founding members of the Welsh Golfing Union.

With 18-holes overlooking the sea, it features in the top 10 courses in Wales and the top 100 courses in the UK.

The course is nearly all located in a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Chairman of Tenby Golf Club, Nick Gregg said: “This is a major investment for Pembrokeshire as it will transform Tenby Golf Club.

"It will benefit golfing enthusiasts and the local community alike with an improved clubhouse, much-needed high-quality guest accommodation and a fine dining restaurant that will all be open to non-members.

“The development gives us a great opportunity to showcase Tenby and the surrounding area and we’re absolutely committed to making sure that as many local people as possible benefit with 23 new jobs, supply chain work plus the opportunity to come along and enjoy the new facilities.”

Richard Easton is a Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank.

He said: “Tenby Golf Club is a real asset for Pembrokeshire, attracting tourists and local golfing enthusiasts.

"The investment in the facilities will now open the club up to non-members who want to enjoy the improved clubhouse as well as the guest accommodation and restaurant.

"We’re delighted to have been able to structure a funding package that marks the start of an exciting and sustainable new future for Wales’s oldest golf club at the heart of the local community.”

The loan of £995,400 from the Development Bank of Wales came from the Wales Tourism Investment Fund. Financed entirely by Welsh Government, the £50 million fund offers loans between £100,000 and £5 million for distinctive, stand out tourism projects that align with the priorities of Welsh Government.

Projects may include high quality, innovative products, all weather attractions, distinctively Welsh visitor focused experiences, innovative cultural or heritage projects, unusual places to stay and flagship attractions.