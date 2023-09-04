The 13 defendants were jailed for a combined total of more than 66 years in prison, with five of them being handed an extended sentence of a further 16 and a half years between them on licence on top of their prison time.

The criminals were brought before the court on charges including rape, sexual assault, possessing and creating indecent images of children, domestic abuse, wounding, breaching a sexual harm prevention order, and drug dealing.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

Saul Henvey

Saul Rowan Henvey, 47, from Tregaron, was jailed for more than 20 years after subjecting three women to terrifying ordeals.

Henvey he met a woman in Lampeter on May 6, 2021, and told her he loved her after leading her into the woods, before raping her.

He was arrested and charged the following day after a manhunt in Lampeter and the wider Ceredigion area.

While he was in custody, police officers continued the investigation and revisited a previous allegation of rape from May 2019, where the victim said Henvey approached her when she was alone in her front garden and manipulated her into letting him in, where he would go on to rape her.

This victim continued to be manipulated by Henvey for several months before she reported what happened to domestic violence support officers, who contacted the police in January 2020.

Saul Henvey was handed an extended 27-year sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At the time, the case wasn’t progressed because of evidential issues, but the behaviours reported matched that of Henvey’s attack.

After being charged with the Lampeter attack, a further allegation came to light when another woman saw the charge reported in the media.

The woman came forward and reported that Henvey had raped her in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021. The woman was at home and Henvey manipulated her into letting him stay the night by claiming he was homeless, and on two separate occasions, she woke up to find him raping her in her own bed.

He was jailed for 21 years at Swansea Crown Court, and will serve a further six years on extended licence – for a total 27-year extended sentence. Henvey has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life and indefinite restraining orders were granted to all three of the victims.

Dominic Dewick

Paedophile Dominic Dewick was found guilty of 20 historical offences against two young girls between 1993 and 2017.

Dewick, 45, of Harrier Road in Haverfordwest, had denied all charges, maintaining that both girls had fabricated their evidence – calling the charges “sick”.

Dominic Dewick was jailed for abusing two young girls. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Following a four-day trial, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on each of the charges on August 4.

The court heard during the trial that one victim had been just seven years old when her abuse started, with it continuing until she was 15. The second victim was abused between the ages of nine and 12.

Dewick was jailed for four years for the abuse of the first victim, and a further 13 and a half years for abusing the second victim. He will also serve an additional two years extended licence period.

He was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Nigel Yates

Convicted sex offender Nigel Yates, 57, was described by the judge as having “a deviant and unhealthy” interest “embedded in him for teenage and pre-pubescent girls”.

Yates, of Maes Y Coed in Llechryd, Cardigan, admitted three offences of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Llangrannog on Christmas Day in 2022.

Sex offender Nigel Yates has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old on Christmas Day. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard the girl did not tell anyone about the abuse until she was next told they would be going to the defendant’s house.

In interview, Yates denied the offences and made disparaging remarks about the victim. He later pleaded guilty.

Yates was jailed for 42 months – running concurrently for each offence. He was made the subject of a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order, each for 10 years. He must register as a sex offender indefinitely.

Rhys Long

Sex offender Rhys Long’s crimes were described as indefensible, with his own barrister admitting: “Nothing I can say about the offending or these offences will assist the defendant”.

Long, 22, was sentenced to a total of five and a half years in prison, with an extended sentence of a further three years on licence.

Long admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, three offences of making indecent images of children, three offences of distributing indecent images of children, four breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

The police attended Long’s address on March 22 and found he had six social media accounts in names other than his own – which put him in breach of his 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Rhys Long was handed a five and a half year prison sentence, with an additional three years on licence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On a phone seized from a safe in his bedroom, officers found Long had sexual conversations with a 14-year-old boy from Lincolnshire who he referred to as “kiddo” and “little one”.

The child later told police the defendant was aware of his age, and that they had masturbated with each other over FaceTime.

Across his phones were indecent images of children, conversations with other Snapchat users discussing and sharing links to images of child sexual abuse, as well as an application that wiped cached data – also banned by his sexual harm prevention order – which had been open and appeared to be in the process of deleting data when officers arrived.

Long, of Cynghordy Road, Llandovery, was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Aaron Turvey

Aaron Turvey was caught with almost 1,500 illegal images, posed as a young woman on Snapchat to trick children in to sending him explicit pictures, and expressed a desire to “kidnap, rape and kill children”.

Police visited Turvey’s home on May 21 last year and was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images. His laptop, a mobile phone and a USB stick were seized.

The police attended again on December 22, where he was arrested for a second time and another phone and USB stick were seized.

Across the devices, 1,411 illegal images and videos were found. 432 of these were Category A images – the most extreme type, 431 were Category B, 545 were Category C, two were extreme pornographic images, and there was one more prohibited image.

Officers believed 39 of the images and videos were created by Turvey, and the children in these told officers the defendant had “showed [them] his penis” and had “bribed” them by promising to teach them to play a video game.

Turvey’s phone revealed he posed as a 20-year-old woman on Snapchat in order to solicit indecent images of children – one of which was a 12-year-old – and on the Telegram app he repeatedly expressed a desire to “kidnap, rape and kill children” and shared illegal images.

Turvey, 24, of Heol Llethryd in Pontyberem, was jailed for a total of four years. He will then serve an extended period of a further four years on licence. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Darren Connolly

Darren Connolly, who was homeless, bit a “vulnerable” good Samaritan who had offered him a place to stay.

Connolly, 39, admitted a charge of unlawful wounding relating to an incident on Fleming Crescent in Haverfordwest on January 22.

He had been drinking in the same pub as the victim on the evening of January 21, and despite not knowing each other, shared a taxi back to the victim’s house at just past midnight on January 22.

At between 1pm and 2pm that day, a neighbour found the victim “lying on his bed covered in blood” and with a part of his left cheek missing from what appeared to be a bite mark.

Darren Connolly bit a good Samaritan who offered him a place to stay for the night. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

He also had two black eyes, bruising to his arms and pain in his side, back and hip. It was later found that he had suffered a fractured hip.

A phone was found on the bed, and an email notification revealed it was the phone of Darren Connolly.

Officers arrested Connolly in the early hours of the following day at a homeless pod at Nantucket Church in Milford Haven – where he was living at the time. There, they found the victim’s phone – which Connolly had picked up by mistake, and one of his jackets had the victim’s blood on it.

Connolly was jailed for three years and four months, and the judge – Recorder David Harris – ordered that he will serve a further period of 18 months on extended licence. The victim was granted a restraining order.

Mark Hambrook

Mark Hambrook was drinking at his partner’s address in Hakin on the night of July 29-30.

Swansea Crown Court heard that when she returned home, Hambrook “opened the door quickly” and – “before she had time to do anything” – grabbed her head and smashed it against the wall.

He then continued to hit her.

Mark Hambrook's “sickening” attack on his partner was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard that at one stage during the incident, Hambrook’s hand was “covered in blood”.

The complainant did not support the prosecution, but the case was able to go ahead as the incident was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

Hambrook, 38, of Waterloo Square in Hakin, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Matthew Pritchard

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard was jailed at Swansea Crown Court for three years and eight months.

Pritchard, 29, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, admitted two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court had previously heard that police raided the home of Pritchard and his co-defendant Daloni Jones in Llandysul on February 9 of this year, and recovered at least 23.5 grams of cocaine.

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard has been jailed, while his partner received a suspended sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

On May 11, police raided a property in Penrhiw-llan where the couple were staying, and recovered 11.84 grams of cocaine.

Evidence from the defendants’ phones resulted in them being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and May 12.

The operation was run by Pritchard, who was jailed, while Jones, 26, of Bro Gwynfaen, Croes-lan, near Llandysul, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 18 months.

Christopher Rees

Christopher Rees and his brother Matthew had been drinking at the workingmen’s club in Tumble on May 28.

The court heard that at around 10.30pm, Matthew asked his brother: ‘What have you said about me?’.

CCTV footage showed a verbal altercation, and the defendant grabbed a pool cue and repeatedly hit his brother with it, snapping the cue in half.

Others stepped in and separated the brothers, but Christopher Rees then launched a glass at his brother from across the room, before grabbing another glass and smashing Matthew in the face with it.

Rees, 38, of Caradon Place in Bridgwater, was jailed two years and seven months for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Callum Roberts

Sex offender Callum Roberts set up TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat accounts to try and get around a court order.

Roberts, now 24, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in July 2018.

Callum Roberts has been jailed for breaching a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In July this year, officers visited his home on Priory Avenue in Haverfordwest. Roberts refused to hand over his phone for inspection, which put him in breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

When the officers gained access to his phone, they found he had used false names to set up accounts on various social media platforms, and had deleted messages from Facebook chats – all of which was prohibited by the order.

He was jailed for two years for each of the five breaches – running concurrently.

Shaun Smith

Shaun Smith has been jailed for his repeated disregard for a sexual harm prevention order.

Smith was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order in December 2018 which barred him from deleting any history on his devices that were connected to the internet.

On June 29, two officers visited Smith’s home, on Park Street in Ammanford, to conduct a risk assessment.

Shaun Smith was jailed for his third breach of a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

He handed over his phone, and when they asked if he had deleted anything, he said he had deleted the Telegram app.

Smith said he had been “talking to a woman” on the app and via a third-party explicit website, but then deleted the app and its history because “someone was trying to scam [him]”.

Smith had already breached the order twice before, and Recorder David Harris said this latest breach represented “an escalation of the breaches as he jailed Smith for one year.

Robert Parker

Robert Parker was jailed for 14 months in July after pleading guilty to possessing the knife and a “very small amount” of cannabis at Withybush Hospital, as well as battery against his partner in Haverfordwest on February 10.

The defendant appeared back in court via a video link on Thursday, August 17.

Robert Parker was jailed for 14 days for a bail offence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard that a bail offence – relating to Parker failing to surrender to the police or court on June 7 – had not been dealt with at the previous sentencing hearing, as the judge had been told it had been dealt with in the Magistrates’ Court.

Parker had already pleaded guilty to the offence, so was sentenced to 14 days in prison, running concurrently to the sentence he is already serving.

Wayne Tydeman

Wayne Tydeman was jailed for having a four-inch knife in Haverfordwest.

He was found with the blade on the A40 Narberth Road in the town on August 16 and was arrested.

Tydeman, 41, of Market Street in Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 18.

He was jailed for six months, and must pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.