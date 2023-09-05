Cllr Morgan – who completed Ironman Wales in 2015 – praised the ‘amazing’ atmosphere which led the feel-good factor to spread like wildfire.

He added: “I believe we witnessed something very special this weekend."

Congratulating the competitors, he said: "Thank you for choosing Tenby, thank you for coming time and time again and hopefully you will return time and time again.

"I'm already looking forward to next year’s race as it just gets bigger and bigger every year. Proud to have been involved and to have met so many people this weekend."

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for residents’ services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett said that ‘fantastic feedback’ on the event had been received from athletes and spectators alike.

He added:“The glorious weather played its part and Tenby and south Pembrokeshire looked incredible for the swim, cycle and run.

Alex Milne and Nikki Bartlett celebrate victory. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“I add my congratulations to the remarkable athletes who tamed the dragon this year and it was great to welcome Ironkids back once again.

“The event comes together because of the hard work of all the partners involved and the many months of planning.

“I wish to pay particular tribute to the teams from Pembrokeshire County Council who work throughout the Ironman weekend to ensure the event runs safely and smoothly and into the early hours to ready the route for Monday morning.

Pembrokeshire's Ironman supporters are legendary. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“Ironman Wales is a word class event hosted here in Pembrokeshire and one that we should rightly be proud of.

“We are already looking forward to hosting Ironman Wales on September 22, 2024.”

Ironman Wales pro champion, Nikki Bartlett said: “I can’t even express how epic this race and atmosphere is.”

The flags were out at Carew Castle as the cyclists whizzed past. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

Local MP Simon Hart commented: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a prestigious international event in our county. It brings thousands of visitors from across the UK and globe, and showcases everything we have to offer.”

Ironkids gave the youngsters a chance to star on the Ironman Wales red carpet. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

In reply to critics of the event’s disruption to the normal activities of the area, he said: "Whilst events of this scale unquestionably impact on the area on the actual day, I feel strongly that we should look at the positive impact across the whole year as athletes and their families visit for training purposes and our reputation as a very special destination spreads.”