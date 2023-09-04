During the August bank holiday weekend around 200 musicians descended on Fishguard playing a diverse mix of jazz, blues, funk, reggae and world music.

As soon as Aberjazz opened on festival Thursday you could sense the atmosphere building around the town. Fishguard likes to party, so it was no surprise to learn that the final event on Monday evening, the Aberjazz Party had already sold out. By the end of the weekend just about everything had sold out.

Aberjazz proved once again that this is a festival with something for everyone, with paid for gigs, free events and workshops. The youngest Aberjazzers sailed into Theatr Gwaun for Grooving with Pirates. In the same venue the following day, festival headliner Cleveland Watkiss sang from the soles of his feet to the roots of his hair, getting the audience up and dancing as he told the musical story of the great Jamaican Songbook.

The festival featured internationally renowned musicians as well as home-grown talent. Onco Fonco, Tongue and Groove and No Mean Biscuit all got the party going at gigs over the weekend.

Sister Bodhi christened a new venue for Aberjazz with their unique mix of blues and gospel in St Mary’s church. On the Sunday afternoon the Boogaloo Babes packed out Ffwrn with some 40s’ jazz.

The Babes enjoyed themselves so much they decided to head the Aberjazz Parade. Alongside Wonderbrass and Idris the dragon they led a crowd of festival goers undeterred by the drizzle who danced in the rain at the procession’s end.

The whole thing ended with the sold out Aberjazz Party with a much-anticipated performance from n’Famady Kouyaté.

“There were too many standout events to mention them all and that’s before talking about the Aberjazz Fringe,” said festival organiser, Paul Stonhold.

“Next year will be the 21st Fishguard Jazz and Blues Festival so don’t forget to block out August 22-26 in your diaries.

“Keep an eye on www.aberjazz.com to catch the programme as soon as it is announced in April; and buy your tickets early.”

