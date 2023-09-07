For 20 years ago, Reg and Laila Sedgmond feared that serious illness would cut their married life short.

Reg, now 81, was in a coma for six months and in hospital for two years after suffering a rare illness.

“My pancreas burst and poisoned the rest of my body,” said Reg. “Laila was called in to the hospital four times to say goodbye to me.

“What she and the family must have gone through doesn’t bear thinking....

“But I’m still here today – I had to be taught to walk again, but I’m back on my feet – and we never thought we’d see this anniversary so that makes it all the more special."

The couple, who live in Crundale, were just 14 and 15 when they met at St John’s Church youth club in Canton, Cardiff.

Six years later they were married on September 7, 1963 and set up home in Cardiff.

Reg’s work as a rep for Brooke Bond brought the couple and their young daughter Karen to Pembrokeshire 50 years ago, where they settled in Crundale.

Laila, now 80, worked as an auxiliary nurse at the old County Hospoital and then Withybush Hospital for 20 years, while Reg continued his career with Westbourne Cleaning Services.

A celebration at the Glen, Haverfordwest is planned with the couple’s daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Stephen Barnett of Haverfordwest and their five children.

“We’re very luck to have all the family living near us and they are all on hand – we only have to ask,” said Reg.

And the anniversary couple who are looking forward to continuing their diamond celebrations with a holiday in Cypruys.