Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on September 4, heard that, on the first quarter of the financial year projections for the 2023-24 budget, there was currently on course for an overspend of £4.8m on a previously-agreed budget of £287.6m.

“The aim is to try and bring the budget back into balance by the year end, with any use of reserves as only a matter of last resort,” Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance Cllr Alec Cormack said of the “deeply concerning” figures for the first financial quarter.

He confirmed that a moratorium on non-essential council expenditure was now in place, in line with the approved Budget Strategy for 2023-24.

Pressures include a projected £8.7m overspend in School ALN provision, Children’s Services, Adult Services and Homelessness, partly offset by a projected underspend of £3.5m in Capital Financing Costs and Investment Income.

The overspend would be £8.3m if it wasn’t for the last factor, Cllr Cormack told members, adding that a review of capital financing costs was underway, which could potentially lead to delays on some projects.

He said already identified budget savings were “still proving challenging to realise,” adding: “Where a budget saving is not met this year it will put additional pressure on next year.”

He said setting the 2023-‘24 budget had proved difficult, but was partly offset by a better-than-expected settlement from Welsh Government, which is not expected to be matched in future due to it “facing the toughest financial situation since devolution”.

A report for members highlighted a bleak longer-term picture for council finances.

The 2023-24 budget identified a potential funding gap of £33.1m over the period 2024-25 to 2026-27; with £15.9m in respect of 2024-25, to be funded from a 7.5 per cent council tax increase, and £10m of budget savings.

That is expected to increase to £37.3m 2024-25 to 2026-27, and £ 46.9m up to ’28, with £20m in respect of 2024-25.

Cllr Cormack moved the report and cost-saving works be noted, saying council reserves could play some part in reducing any overall shortfall, but warned that would only be a temporary “sticking plaster”.

Cllr Jon Harvey, who seconded the report be noted, stressed the difficult future budget decisions would be a matter for full council, adding: “It’s clear there will be some very difficult decisions going forward.”

Chief Executive Will Bramble said Pembrokeshire was “not in a unique position,” adding: “All 22 local authorities [in Wales] are feeling a similar pressure to some extent, or worse.”

In the report for members, the council’s Interim Director of Resources Paul Ashley-Jones stated: “There is still a high degree of uncertainty around pay awards, inflation, interest rates, service demand and Welsh Government funding which could have a further detrimental impact on this position as the year progresses.”

Members unanimously agreed to note the report and cost-saving works.