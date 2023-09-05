The occasion was the official opening of Haverfordwest Community Garden – a project that has finally come to fruition despite several snags.

Made possible by a £50,000 National Lottery grant to Haverfordwest Town Council, the garden basked in sunshine on Saturday as around 70 people – including representatives from the VC Gallery and The Edge youth centre - visited to look round.

The garden's pond is going to be an interesting project. (Image: Haverfordwest Community Garden.)

This was a great opportunity to introduce the community to the large site, on the location of the former gasworks near Cambrian Place.

“It was so lovely to get the community into the community garden,” said one of the project’s instigators, Cllr Tom Moses.

An art workshop to create signage and a barbecue were enjoyed, and the garden was declared open by the Sheriff of Haverfordwest, Cllr Arthur Brooker.

He said: “This is a special project which is really going to help the people of Haverfordwest.”

Lots of work to do! (Image: Haverfordwest Community Garden.)

Added Cllr Moses: “We’re so pleased to have reached this stage, and we can now look forward to really developing the garden as a resource for the town, with the main focus on health and well-being.

The garden's polytunnel and raised beds are ready and waiting for their pots and crops. (Image: Haverfordwest Community Garden.)

“We want it to be a place for people, enabling them to enjoy a pleasant outdoor space and all the benefits that this brings.

“We’re hoping to hold a meeting soon to let people know how to get involved and share their views – as this is a community garden, we want the community to be involved in how it works and how it develops."

An art workshop to create signage was held, while the wheelbarrows were kept busy. (Image: Haverfordwest Community Garden.)

To find out more, see Haverfordwest Community Garden on Faceboo,