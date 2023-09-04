The first came at around 4.45pm when two vehicles were involved in a collision on the A477, near the bridge before the Kilgetty turning.

One driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered, and reopened around 6.15pm.

Officers were also called at 9pm to a two-vehicle collision on the crossroads near the former Canston Bowl site.

The road was closed between Yerbeston Cross and Bluestone while an ambulance was called.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "One of the drivers was injured, and handed to the care of paramedics.

"Both vehicles were recovered, and the road re-opened around 10.30pm."