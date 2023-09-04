Shane Loughlin, 32, filmed himself inhaling from balloons while speeding at 90mph just hours before the tragic smash which killed pals Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24.

The five friends were missing for 46 hours before they were found in woodland in St Mellons, Cardiff, with just Loughlin and bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, still alive.

Police found Loughlin's phone in the wrecked car which had four incriminating videos showing him driving along the M4 motorway with no hands on the wheel as he inhaled from a balloon.

The footage showed Loughlin filming himself as he drove between 80-90mph as he swerved between lanes.

Clockwise from left: Sophie Russon, Darcy Ross, Eve Smith, Rafel Jeanne, and Shane Loughlin

A court heard Loughlin was bailed and awaiting sentence for the driving offences when police caught him behind the wheel once again in the early hours of Sunday morning at 4.20am.

He was stopped by police in Aberporth Road, Llandaff North, Cardiff.

He had been handed an interim driving ban ahead of the scheduled appearance at court but 10 days later was arrested.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court charged with drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Gregory Lloyd said: "The defendant was bailed by the court and given an interim disqualification and 10 days later he was back behind the wheel not just as a disqualified driver but drunk.

Shane Loughlin. Picture: Wales News Service

"He remains a danger to the community. He knew the risk of driving and did anyway."

Loughlin admitted the offences and his solicitor Neil Evans applied for him to be bailed ahead of sentence.

He told the court as a result of injuries sustained in the crash Loughlin suffered from heart problems and needed further medical attention.

But District Judge David Webster said he feared Loughlin would commit further offences if he were freed and remanded him in custody ahead of sentence later this month.

He said: "There are substantial grounds for believing that if you are admitted to bail you will commit further offences and that no amount of bail conditions will provide an alternative safeguard – you will be remanded in custody."

Loughlin, of Rumney, Cardiff, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for the other driving offences on September 15.

The group were reported missing having driven from Newport along with M4 to a caravan park in the seaside resort of Porthcawl on the evening before the tragedy.

They were left trapped in the wreckage for two days following the tragedy in St Mellons.

Loughlin was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he recovered from his injuries.

A week after the crash Loughlin took to social media to say: "Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and Thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well I’ll be back soon love you all.

"Rip Rafel, Eve, and Darcy. Can’t believe it gutted is an understatement heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed.

“Long way to recovery mentally and physically but we’ll get there."

The group had been trapped inside the wrecked car for more than 46 hours before they were found by police near the A48 in St Mellons on March 6.

An inquest opening heard Rafel, Darcy, and Eve were identified by their mothers following the tragedy.

The missing group were reported to Gwent police on Saturday evening of March 4 and then it was raised with the neighbouring South Wales police the next day.

But it took 46 hours before they were found.

The five had been to the Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, and travelled 40 miles onto the seaside spot of Trecco Bay in Porthcawl.

They were last reported seen back in Cardiff shortly after 2am on Saturday.

The two forces involved, Gwent Police and neighbouring South Wales Police, confirmed the tragedy and an investigation into their response will be held.