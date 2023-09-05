Some parents had hoped that as temperatures continue to soar higher than has been felt throughout the entire school holidays, the school would allow them to return wearing their PE kits at the start of the Autumn term.

But in an email released on Monday evening (September 4), Mr Owen dashed their hopes.

“Good evening/Noswaith dda,” read his email.

“Apologies for the late announcement, but as we look forward to welcoming back the pupils to Ysgol Dyffryn Taf tomorrow, we would just like to clarify that pupils are required to be wearing their normal uniforms to school, and not PE kits.

"Thank you in anticipation of your support on this matter. Diolch yn fawr, Alun Owen, Acting Headteacher”.

The pupils at the Whitland school wear light blue shirts or blouses (white if they’re in the sixth form), dark grey or black trousers, navy or black socks and a V-necked navy jumper.

The announcement has caused concern amongst parents.

“My daughter is starting in year 7 tomorrow, and surely you would want the children to enjoy this new experience?” commented one mother on social media.

“But by making them wear full uniform in this heat could potentially do the complete opposite and put them off altogether.

"The transition period can be hard enough without making them overheat, plus some kids may even be sweating from being nervous without full uniform making matters worse.

“Ultimately parents have to respect your decision but it doesn't mean they have to agree.

“If my child passes out from the heat, I will hold [the school] fully accountable,” complained another parent.

“They were allowed to wear their PE kit when it wasn’t as hot as this, so why not now? Are the teachers being made to wear a shirt, tie and trousers?”.

Other parents have described the decision as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unfair’ and some said they are considering keeping their children home until the hot spell is over.

Other schools in Pembrokeshire have decided to adopt a more lenient approach. Ysgol Bro Preseli and Milford Haven School are both allowing pupils to wear suitable shorts to school as a ‘temporary measure’ while the hot weather persists.

Meanwhile the Met Office is predicting that west Wales will continue to bask in soaring temperatures throughout the week.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

The last time the UK experienced 30C heat was at the start of July, with the summer months proving a disappointment.

Ysgol Dyffryn Taf has been asked by the Western Telegraph whether it will consider reviewing it’s policy while the hot spell continues.