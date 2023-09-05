Hywel Dda University Health Board had been planning to roll out the vaccine to the eligible residents later this autumn/winter, but after the UK Health Security Agency released the potential risks of the new BA.2.86 covid-19 variant, they have brought the rollout forward.

From Monday, September 11, the health board and local GP practices will be contacting people in priority order of risk and visiting care homes and the housebound to start rolling out the vaccine.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s director of public health, said: “We understand this announcement might generate some concern to the more clinically vulnerable members of the community.

“I’d like to reassure people that we are confident that we can meet this ask to bring our winter vaccination programme forward in response to the potential increased risks presented by the new BA.2.86 variant.

“Wherever possible, vaccinations for flu and covid-19 will be offered to be given at the same time. However, I strongly urge the eligible people to not delay covid-19 vaccination in order to wait for availability of the seasonal flu vaccine.

“It is very important that eligible people receive vaccines at the earliest opportunity to prevent them developing serious illnesses and minimise complications that lead to hospitalisations during winter months.

“I’d like to thank our participating GP practices and community pharmacies for their swift positive response and action to ensure the most vulnerable people in our communities can access their covid-19 vaccine (and the seasonal flu vaccine where possible) earlier than originally planned.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation has issued guidance on those who are eligible and they are:

Residents of older adult care homes,

Individuals with severe clinical risks to covid-19 and housebound people,

People aged 75 and over.

Carers, pregnant women and health and social care staff will also be offered a covid-19 and flu vaccine, alongside the over 65s.

The health board is asking that people refrain from contacting the health board or their GP practice to ask about the vaccine as they will be contacted when it is their turn.

For more information on vaccines, visit www.phw.nhs.wales/topics/immunisation-and-vaccines