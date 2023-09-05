In a statement issued earlier this morning, Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that Cosheston VC School will remain closed today (Tuesday, September 5).

“Due to the building work that has been going on throughout the summer, the classes will not be ready for the children to return as planned on Tuesday, September 5,” confirmed the statement.

“Therefore we will reopen on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.”

On Monday, pupils at Waldo Williams Primary School in Haverfordwest confirmed that the school would not be re-opening on the first day of term as a result of a burst main water pipe.

"Our main water pipe is broken and will not be fixed until midday so we will not be opening on Monday, September 4, 2023," Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed in a statement issued over the weekend.

The school reopened on Tuesday, September 5.

All other state schools in Pembrokeshire re-opened as planned on Monday, however Portfield School in Haverfordwest was 'partially open'.

"Portfield School - Haverfordwest will be partially closed today," the council confirmed. "The school will be closed to the sixth form on Monday."