Graham Strong, his wife Noel and two sons, travelled from Thunder Bay in Ontario, to meet up with aviation historian Malcolm Cullen of Marloes.

In January 1943 Graham’s grandfather, Sergeant Roy Strong, was flight engineer on an RAF Liberator transport with 17 crew and passengers which crashed attempting to land at Talbenny airfield.

Three died - one of the pilots and two high ranking Army officers returning from the war leaders’ conference at Casablanca, Morocco.

Graham’s enquiry about the crash came to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and was forwarded to Malcolm who has researched RAF Talbenny’s wartime history and knew the exact location where the four engined aircraft came down.

Malcolm, a founder member of the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group, said: “Liberator AM913 was one of the first to be operated by the RAF. Within sight of the airfield an engine went on fire and fell off and another engine failed and the Liberator crashed in a field by a road.”

Added Graham: “My grandfather survived but suffered a broken back. We are most grateful to Malcolm for taking us around the area and for all the information. It’s a piece of family history that I understand better now.”