The search has been launched to find 25 intrepid Welsh rugby-loving cyclists to undertake the Ride To The Rugby Challenge 2024 to raise funds for the Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

And as Wales prepare for their Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji, the 25 selected cyclists could find themselves watching the Wales v Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next February after having cycled a life-changing 217 miles in four days.

Riders will leave the Swansea.com Stadium on February 20 2023, and will arrive in Dublin four days later in time to watch the Six Nations finale on Saturday, February 24.

Their collective aim will be to raise more than £45,000 to support Tŷ Hafan’s life-changing care and support with children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Wales.

“Tŷ Hafan’s Ride to the Rugby is the definition of team work, cameraderie and blood, sweat and tears,” says James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan.

“Last year our Ride to The Rugby team rode 221 miles from Calais to Paris in three days raising thousands of pounds for Tŷ Hafan in the process with the event topped off by watching the Wales v France at the Stade de France.

“So if you enjoy cycling, are ready to set your mind on a goal and train towards achieving it and want to be part of something amazing, then this is the challenge for you.

"But don’t delay as we have just 25 places left.

“The funds raised through this event alone are just incredible, especially as the event was postponed for three years because of the pandemic.

"It is an event where you really get to know the participants who go on to become life-long supporters of our charity,” added James Davies-Hale.

To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.tyhafan.org/events/ride-to-the-rugby/