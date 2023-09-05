Golden Road Gin, which has been created by husband and wife team Phil and Jennifer Wheeler, is a copper pot distilled gin, created from 100 per cent natural botanical ingredients on a small scale.

Now, only six months after it was first bottled, Golden Road Gin has made the grade according to the tried and tested tastebuds at the Good Taste Awards, which are the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Along with a major seal of approval, their panel of over 500 experts provided honest, straightforward and impartial feedback from chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers.

"Jennifer and I had often had conversations about setting up a gin adventure of our own as we’ve both been passionate about high quality food and drinks for many years, with Jen originally training as a chef,” said Phil.

‘As destiny would have it, we were introduced to an award-winning local distillery by a neighbour and spent a year working in collaboration with the fabulous team at In The Welsh Wind.”

And the result is the delicious Golden Road Gin, named for the historic trading route that wends its way over wild moorland of the Preseli Hills, said to date back to Neolithic times.

Jennifer Wheeler takes up the story: "We knew what we were aiming at insofar as quality and taste was concerned, but it took quite some time to design the perfect profile.

"The goal was to create a craft gin that evokes a feeling of relaxed adventure and refreshing smoothness and I think we’ve done it."

Golden Road Gin is made using a unique blend of botanicals, including juniper berries, coriander seeds, angelica root, orris root, lemon peel, and orange peel, which are carefully selected for their quality and flavour.

The gin is distilled in a traditional copper still using a time-honoured technique that allows the distiller to carefully control the distillation process and create a very smooth, balanced, and complex spirit.

The result is a smooth and well-rounded gin with a classic juniper flavour that is perfectly balanced with the other botanicals.

It has been described as having 'a citrusy and floral aroma with notes of lemon and orange peel, followed by a satisfying full finish.'

Golden Road Gin will now debut at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair 2023 that runs at London’s Olympia National Hall between September 11 to 12.