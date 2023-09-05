St Davids Carnival bought fun and frivolity to the city on Bank Holiday Monday with a bumper display of floats, some witty fancy dress and entertainment on the carnival field.

The parade assembled at Oriel y Parc at 2pm with floats from St Davids Rugby Club, Menevia WI, St Davids Penknife Club, St Davids RNLI and Extinction Rebellion to name but a few.

The parade was led by a community brass band as it set off down High Street followed by hundreds of spectators, many of whom were in fancy dress.

The procession concluded at the city’s rugby club where the fun continued with stalls, bouncy castles, live music from Ross Gurney, a spectacular trapeze display and the much-anticipated fancy dress judging.

The winning float, taking a £250 prize was the School of Rock, with Menevia WI’s Coronation Party coming second and winning £100.

“It was a fabulous community effort,” said St David’s Carnival Committee chair Teresa James.

“Many people said it was the best St Davids has seen in decades. We are very excited about welcoming it back in full flow.”

