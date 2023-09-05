“It’s so encouraging to see an ever-increasing range of clinics and services for the benefit of the people of Aberteifi and district”, said Friends Chair Catrin Miles.

“We were pleased to be able to fund these special examination couches at Cardigan ICC."

After a long period of remote working during lockdown, members are really happy to get back together face to face and look at future projects to support the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

The Friends are holding their AGM at Bethania Chapel, Cardigan, on Wednesday October 18 at 7pm. All are welcome to attend.