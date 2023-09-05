Diyar Ali has been charged with committing an act, or series of acts, with the intent to pervert the course of public justice between May 12, 2021, and February 4 of this year at St Mary’s Steet in Tenby.

It is alleged that he responded to the police with false details for the driver of his Toyota Yaris, which was caught speeding on April 21, 2021, and February 27, 2022.

Ali, 29, of Ship Street in Brecon, appeared at Swansea Crown Court to enter a plea, but was unrepresented.

The court heard that there had been issues with Ali’s legal aid funding, as he had not subsequently contacted the firm which represented him in the magistrates’ court.

Judge Geraint Walters adjourned the hearing, but cautioned Ali against “playing games” with the court to delay proceedings further.

“Perverting the course of justice normally results in a prison sentence,” Judge Walters warned Ali.

“I’m not going to engage in playing games with you. You will have one further chance to get lawyers.

“I’ll give you two weeks. But it’s not a bluff. If you come here and say ‘I haven’t got a lawyer’, we will get on with your case.”

Ali was granted bail until the next hearing on Friday, September 22.