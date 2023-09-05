Punk Rock Factory – who shot to fame thanks to their high-energy punk rock covers of a wide variety of songs – will be thanking their home fans for their support with a special seven-date Welsh tour in March 2024.

One of the stops will be in Narberth.

Punk Rock Factory played their first show in 2021 and have sold out UK tours over the last two years, topped off with a recent set to a packed-out tent at Download Festival, which saw thousands of metal fans screaming along to the likes of the Spongebob Squarepants theme, classics from Abba and musicals and much more.

There is a tour across the UK this autumn, which is having to be upgraded due to the popularity of the band, and there will also be ventures across to Australia and the USA, but the quartet wanted to do something special for their Welsh fans.

The band said: “Okay. Let’s do this. It’s been a total whirlwind for our band since it took off during lockdown in 2020. We never expected to be whisked away to the far reaches of the UK and Europe on multiple occasions – but here we are.

“However one thing that’s always kind of been pushed to the wayside while we’ve been busy gallivanting around is our home. Our beautiful country – Wales.

“Well, that’s changing. Right now. We are going back to our roots. Before PRF was even an idea. Before we had fabulous beards and pink guitars… we’re digressing here. What we’re trying to say is we’re coming back to Wales to hit up some legendary venues in towns and cities you may not expect to see us. This almost feels like going back in time and reliving our youth… only playing other people’s songs.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to make our way around the green, green grass of home. And to make things even better, we’re bringing some amazing up and coming Welsh bands along for the ride.”

Punk Rock Factory have more than 27 million streams on Spotify, 12 million views on YouTube and more than five million likes on TikTok for their beloved covers of some of the widest range of songs in popular music.

As part of their tour of Wales, Punk Rock Factory will be at Narberth’s Queen’s Hall on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets will be available at www.punkrockfactory.com.