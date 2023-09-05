Asa Wandelt was arrested on August 24 after being seen stealing alcohol and food items from three food stores in Haverfordwest town centre.

The items stolen from Morrisons amounted to £138, while £10.33 worth of items were stolen from Londis and a further £39.50 of food stolen from Iceland.

Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday (September 5), Wandelt, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft.

He was legally represented by Sian Tucker who informed the magistrates that since his release from custody on July 26 for a previous theft conviction, Wandelt has been managed both by Dyfed-Powys Police and the probation service as part of an integrated scheme.

“He accepts that he has disengaged with some of the agencies but he’s asking for one last chance,” said Ms Tucker.

“He accepts that he’s an alcoholic and is also homeless, which is why he’s stealing items of this nature.”

Ms Tucker went on to say that Wandelt was made homeless following his release from prison.

”Damage had been caused to that property, not because of him, and as a result he found himself homeless,” she said.

“He wants helps with his alcohol use and he’s shown before that he can be clean of drugs and alcohol.

"He isn’t a danger or a risk to others, but the thefts of food and drink were simply for his own consumption.”

But senior probation officer Julie Norman stressed that Wandelt, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest has held a persistent disregard for all previous orders to which he’s been subjected.

“He’s been referred to numerous agencies but due to his non-compliance, he was closed,” she said.

“He continues to offend and breach and is clearly not manageable in the community.”

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Wandelt to ten weeks in prison.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £122.68 compensation to the food stores and a £154 court surcharge.