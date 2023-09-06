The defendants faced charges of driving while using a mobile phone, breaching a community order, keeping a vehicle which failed to meet insurance requirements, and failing to identify a driver alleged to have been speeding.

Here’s a round-up of the cases heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

RYAN GETHIN, 33, of Ivybridge Cottages in Dyffryn, has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after failing to identify a driver of a van who was alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to a Renault Kangoo van which was allegedly clocked doing 40mph on the A487 through Newport, which is a 30mph limit, on January 9.

Gethin was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The charge was proved in his absence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

Gethin was fined £660, and was ordered to pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £264.

He was also hit with six penalty points

BILLY REILLY, 21, of Broadmoor, near Kilgetty, was banned from driving for using his phone at the wheel.

Reilly was caught on his phone while driving a Fiat Scudo on The Green in Pembroke on December 7.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

He was fined £40, and was ordered to pay a £16 surcharge to fund victim services. No order was made for costs.

Reilly also received six penalty points, and banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

MICHAEL JOSEPH NOLAN, 43, of Ash Grove in Milford Haven, has admitted breaching a community order.

Nolan was made the subject of a community order on October 12 last years after assaulting a police officer in Milford Haven on September 29, 2022.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that Nolan failed to attend appointments as part of that community order on July 5 and July 26.

He admitted the breaches, and the community order was revoked.

A new one-year community order was made on September 4, as part of which he must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and a drug rehabilitation activity requirement.

DAVID GOULD, 36, of Heol Dwr in Fishguard, admitted keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

Gould pleaded guilty to the offence – dating back to July 20 last year in Hakin – at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 4.

He was fined £40, and was ordered to pay a £16 surcharge.