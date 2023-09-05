The Cleddau Bridge and A477 was closed between Honeyborough Roundabout and the Pembroke Roundabout whilst emergency services dealt with the crash.

The crash – which happened around 2.14pm on Tuesday, September 5 – took place between a 52-seater bus and a car.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service declared the crash to be a major incident and sent crews from five stations – Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth – where they were involved in rescuing a ‘severely trapped’ driver who was airlifted to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance.

Alongside the fire service and air ambulance, Dyfed-Powys Police were in attendance to help with the closure of the bridge and to transport injured passengers to hospital alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service’s five ambulances, a duty operations manager, Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport vehicles.

Shocking images from the scene of the crash (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The fire service stated that ‘many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries,’ with the Welsh Ambulance Service stating that they transported nine patients to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest and one patient was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

In relation to the patients being taken into Withybush, Hywel Dda University Health Board released a statement asking that people do not attend the hospital’s A&E department unless their condition is life threatening or they have a serious injury to allow them to support the incident response.

Fire crew at the scene of the bus crash (Image: Martin Cavaney)

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: At 2.19pm on Tuesday, September 5th, the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance. Several of the bus passengers suffered with various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but is has since been stood down.

“Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.

“Some crews left the scene 4.16pm, with others remaining at the scene to further assist the Police.”

A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance added: “We were called today, Tuesday 5 September, at approximately 2.14pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A477. We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene. We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush hospital for further treatment.”