The crash happened just before 2.15pm, when a 52-seater coach collided with a car.

Multiple emergency services attended the scene comprising Dyfed-Powys Police officers, fire tenders from Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth and Tenby together with five emergency ambulances.

Just after 7.15pm on Tuesday evening Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.

"Sadly, one person has died," commented a police statement.

"The next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers."

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by Wales Air Ambulance following the collision, while nine others were conveyed to Withybush General Hospital via ambulance and police vehicles.

Police have confirmed that their level of injuries were 'various'. One person was said to be on a 'critical condition'.

Hywel Dda University Health Board released a statement asking that people do not attend the hospital’s A&E department unless their condition is life threatening or they have a serious injury to allow them to support the incident response.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 2.19pm on Tuesday, September 5th, the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle.

"Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance. Several of the bus passengers suffered with various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but is has since been stood down.

“Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.

“Some crews left the scene 4.16pm, with others remaining at the scene to further assist the Police.”

A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance added: “We were called today, Tuesday 5 September, at approximately 2.14pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A477.

"We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene.

"We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush hospital for further treatment.”

Witnesses to the scene have described how they watched 'the walking wounded' as bus passengers made their way out of the vehicle and onto the road. Many sustained minor injuries while others had to be conveyed to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the driver of the car remained trapped in the vehicle for a considerable length of time.

The A477 remained closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout on Tuessay evening, and road users are advised to take an alternative route.