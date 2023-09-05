The collision took place just before 2.15pm this afternoon, Tuesday, September 5, when a 52-seater coach collided with a car.

Multiple emergency services were on site within minutes, comprising Dyfed-Powys Police officers, fire tenders from Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth and Tenby together with five emergency ambulances.

Just after 7.15pm this evening Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.

"Sadly, one person has died," commented a police statement.

"The next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers."

One person was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by Wales Air Ambulance following the collision while nine others were conveyed to Withybush general Hospital via ambulance and police vehicles.

Police have confirmed that their level of injuries were 'various'

The A477 remains closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout, and road users are advised to take an alternative route.