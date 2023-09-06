The A477 is now open to all traffic following yesterday’s fatal crash when a 52-seater coach collided with a car on the approach to the Cleddau Bridge.
One person was pronounced dead while another was conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff via the Wales Air Ambulance. Their condition has since been described as critical.
Nine more people, all believed to have been passengers who were travelling on the independent coach, were conveyed to Withybush General Hospital where they were treated for injuries of varying degrees of seriousness.
The collision took place just before 2.15pm on Tuesday afternoon (September 6) and the road remained closed to all traffic throughout the night.
Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that the road had re-opened by around 5.30am on Wednesday morning.
