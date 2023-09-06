Margaret Burnett OBE donated a Raizer 2 Lifting Chair to the St John Ambulance Cymru’s falls and frailty service.

The equipment is worth between £3,000 and £4,000 and plays an important role in the charity’s service to the people of Pembrokeshire as it helps people who have fallen and need medical attention.

Ms Burnett donated the piece after her friend had a fall. One of the charity’s fall assistants, Nigel, was quickly on the scene to help and provided a high quality of care.

Paul Wiggins, ambulance business manager at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “We are immensely grateful for Margaret Burnett’s generous donation of a Raizer 2 lifting chair. This donation will be put to good use helping patients who have fallen and who need a safe and controlled way of getting off the floor.

“This donation helps highlight the great work our team are doing in support of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trusts falls framework.

“Margaret’s generosity will go a long way in ensuring we can continue to support those who have called 999 having had a fall.”

The chair helps to carefully lift someone who has fallen, reducing further injury. The charity uses the equipment as part of caring for members of the community and work alongside the ambulance serviced, responding to calls of people who have fallen, easing pressure on the NHS and avoiding many people making unnecessary hospital visits.