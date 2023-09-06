The team from Specsavers in Haverfordwest completed the five-kilometre Tough Mudder to raise money for local hospice charity the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The team from the Bridge Street store wanted to raise much-needed funds for the charity that provides free, specialised, supportive care and advice to those in the later stages of any life-limiting illness.

They completed the 17 obstacle Tough Mudder course in two hours.

The team chose the charity for reasons close to their hearrts.

"The amazing team at Paul Sartori were a tremendous help when my mum was diagnosed with cancer,” said Chris Rosser, optical assistant at Specsavers Haverfordwest.

“I know my colleague, Owain, has friends who have benefitted from the support of Paul Sartori.

“We were very proud to be able to support them with the Tough Mudder challenge.”

So far, over £550 has been raised by the store and they are hoping to reach their target of £600.

This will be added to £600 that Specsaver raised for the charity earlier this year by hosting a craft fair and giving customers the option to leave a donation when having their glasses repaired.

Andy Britton, director at Specsavers Haverfordwest said: “At Specsavers Haverfordwest, we’re really passionate about helping our local community – and this includes charity work.

“Paul Sartori is a great charity and we’re pleased to have been able to raise some vital funds that we know will make a massive difference to them and the care they are able to provide.”

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/m77ff4-tough-mudder-2023 or click on the link above.