David Badham, 56, of Pentre Road in St Clears, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. September 5.

Badham had been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order as he was handed a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, on July 15, 2020 for two offences of attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity and four offences of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

However, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court was told that Badham had downloaded the Telegram app and set up an account not in his own name – something that breached the terms of his sexual harm prevention order.

He has also been accused of deleting WhatApp messages and deleting a dating app, both of which were prohibited under the terms of the order.

These offences are alleged to have taken place on May 18.

Badham will be sentenced for the breaches at Swansea Crown Court on September 26. He was granted bail until this date.