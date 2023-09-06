Junior sous chef, Sean Phillips from Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids has been nominated in the Young Chef category for Wales at the prestigious World Young Chef Young Waiter Awards 2023.

Last year Sean’s was the runner-up in this category and this year he hopes to wow the judges by crafting and presenting an exceptional menu.

On Sunday, September 10 and Monday September 11, Sean will showcase his cooking skills before the judges. His performance will pit him against fellow semi-finalists from Wales. The winners will go forward to the finals in Monaco on November 23 – 24 this year.

Initiated in 1979, the World Young Chef Young Waiter Awards have consistently championed hospitality as a preferred career path. The competition is free to enter and invites aspiring chefs and waiters under the age of 26, boasting a minimum of three years’ experience in the hospitality sector, to showcase their skills.

Sean’s joined Twr y Felin’s Blas restaurant as a commis chef in 2016, dedicating over two years to honing his craft. A period at Llys Meddyg enriched his professional growth before his triumphant return to Blas in 2020, assuming the role of a skilled chef de partie.

Notably, his dedication and expertise led to a well-deserved promotion to the position of junior sous chef.

Twr y Felin, a former windmill transformed into Wales’ premier contemporary art hotel, proudly houses the AA three-rosette Blas Restaurant. Under the visionary guidance of head chef Sammy Owen, Sean forms an integral part of the culinary team. Renowned for its avant-garde ‘art on a plate’ culinary creations.

For more details about Twr y Felin and Blas visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or call 01437 725 555.