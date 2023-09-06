In mid and north Pembrokeshire Poppit, Broad Haven, Nolton Haven and Newgale will no longer be patrolled by RNLI lifeguards.

Whitesands will have an RNLI lifeguard presence on weekends only until November 5.

Ceredigion’s lifeguarded beaches Borth, Clarach, Aberystwyth North/South, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour, Tresaith and Aberporth no longer have lifeguard patrols which finished on September 3.

In the south of the county RNLI lifeguards are no longer present on Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle, Tenby South, Tenby North and Coppet Hall.

You can find out mare about the RNLI lifeguard service on rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches.

The RNLI is urging people visiting the coast during the heatwave to stay safe.

“With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast,” said Chris Cousens, RNLI regional water safety lead.

“As the peak season finishes for RNLI lifeguards and with a reduction of lifeguarded beaches, we’re asking people to continue to take care and be aware of the dangers.

“If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the safest area and is most closely monitored by lifeguards.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

“In recent weeks there has been an increase in paddleboard rescues. When using paddleboards, please remember to avoid offshore winds, wear a buoyancy aid, carry a phone in a waterproof pouch and to wear an appropriate leash to reduce the chance of separation from your board.”

“If you find yourself in a rip current the RNLI advice is not to swim against it or you will get exhausted. If you can, stand up and wade, or swim parallel to the shore until you are free of the rip then head to shore.

“If you can, raise your hand and call for help – and remember, Float to Live if you can’t make it back or become too tired.”