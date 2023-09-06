Yesterday – Tuesday, September 5 – it was announced that 52 Wilko stores would be closing in the immediate future, and today – Wednesday, September 6 – the list of those stores set to close was revealed following the news being broken to the affected staff.

Six stores and one distribution centre are set to close in Wales, but the Ammanford and Pembroke Dock stores are not affected by this closure.

The stores that are set to close in Wales are: Cardiff Queen Street, Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Morriston, Rhyl, Port Talbot, Llandudno and the Magor Distribution Centre is also set to close. This means there will be 186 job losses in Wales.

The stores are set to close on Tuesday, September 12 (Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Llandudno and Port Talbot) and Thursday, September 14 (Morriston, Cardiff Queen Street and Rhyl).

Administrators Zelf Hussain, Jane Steer and Edward Williams of PwC were appointed on August 10 to oversee the process for Wilko and said that it had become clear from discussions with interested buyers that some stores did not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio, and across the UK, 52 stores – including those listed above – will be closing.

It comes as B&M have agreed to purchase 51 of the stores, although an official list has not yet been released.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary, in addition to the already announced redundancies at the support centre and distribution centres.

“We know this has been a deeply unsettling time for everyone concerned and would like to express our gratitude to all Wilko team members for the dedication and support they have continued to give the business in the most trying of circumstances.”