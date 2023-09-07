Shalom House has two highly trained, experienced, counsellors, Kerry and Jodie who have been successfully supporting the people of Pembrokeshire via Shalom House for the past three years.

New funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will ensure that this support is available for another two years.

“When putting the grant application together we received so many positive comments from the people that Kerry and Jodie support and it showed how much this service is needed,” said care manager at Shalom House, Donna Humphrey.

“This is an essential part of what we offer at Shalom House and we are delighted that we are able to extend these services until November 2025.

“We are thrilled that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players and the National Lottery Community Fund.”

The counselling service is open to anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Pembrokeshire as well as the attendees and families who attend Shalom House.

Shalom House supports the people of Pembrokeshire, providing holistic, accessible, personalised care for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, such as MND and Parkinson’s.

“We are here to support people through a difficult time and to help provide a better quality of life,” said Donna.