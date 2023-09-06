Aeron Castle, 28, of Glannant in Llechryd, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 1 charged with eleven offences.

He has been charged with handling stolen goods, relating to a Land Rover stolen from Beulah, and driving without insurance – relating to that Land Rover.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Castle also faces a series of charges alleged to have taken place in Cardigan.

He, along with a woman, is accused of stealing £150 from a Tesco store, the attempted theft of a Skoda taxi from Home James Taxis, and breaking in to Plantagenet Garage on North Road and stealing the keys to a Ford Focus.

Castle is also alleged to have, along with the woman, stealing that Ford Focus from Cardigan. He was then accused of driving that Ford Focus dangerously on the A40 at Slebech, and driving without insurance.

Castle is also accused having a lock knife and a huntsman knife on the A40 at Slebech.

He faces a charge of burglary of a dwelling, having been accused of stealing an iPad, two air rifles, a knife and a blanket from a property at Fachongle Isaf in Cilgwyn.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place on August 27.

Castle entered no pleas, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 29. He was granted bail until that date, as part of which he was made subject to a curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.