Eve Goodman will be at Fishguard’s Ar Ymyl y Tir/ On Land’s Edge Festival on Friday, September 22.

The North Walian singer-songwriter, described by one critic as possessing ‘a rare magic’, writes and performs in English and Welsh while her music is rooted in her sense of place.

Carried by a clear voice, Eve’s music weaves in the natural world and the beauty surrounding her. Her lyrics reveal a deep connection to what it is to be human in these troubled times.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to west Wales audiences following her memorable appearance at Cardigan’s Other Voices festival last October.

She has released three EPs to date. Her most recent, Wave Upon Wave, garnered support from Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe, Radio 6 Music’s Tom Robinson and Radio Wales’s Adam Walton to name but a few.

Last year proved a busy and exciting year for Eve; she began her year at Celtic Connections as one of six artists chosen to represent Cymru at the festival.

Here she performed at St Luke’s and presented an S4C TV programme all about the festival.

She has also represented Wales at the Dubai World Expo in the desert, performed at the televised Cymru i’r Byd show in New York and performed at the UK ambassador’s home in Brussels.

This year she is collaborating with award winning composer Chris Roe on the soundtrack for a new BBC1 six-part drama; competing on Can I Gymru, a televised Welsh song writing competition; releasing her first solo album, From a Place Unknown and recording and releasing an album of birth songs, Birth and Beyond, with women’s rights and birth activist Laura Knott.

Anticipating her appearance in Ffwrn later this month Eve said: “To say I am looking forward immensely is an understatement.”