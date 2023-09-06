Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the crash which took place on the A477 around 2.14pm on Tuesday, September 5 and involved a 52-seater bus, which had holidaymakers from Cumbria on board and a car.

The force said that all 24 passengers on board were taken to hospital but have since been discharged. Yesterday, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service released a statement saying that police officers also took patients to hospital.

The driver of the car died at the scene and his next of kin are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the coach is currently in a stable condition in hospital but had sustained serious injuries.

The road re-opened to traffic around 4.30am, on Wednesday, September 6 and Dyfed-Powys Police thanked those who were delayed due to the closure for their patience.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours as police investigated the crash. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The full statement from the force read: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A477 near Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“The road was closed and reopened at about 4.30 this morning, 6th September. We are aware that the closure of the road caused considerable congestion and delay for road users and would like to thank everyone for their patience as emergency services were on scene investigating the incident.”

The force is asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their investigation contacts them with the reference DP-20230905-217.

The force can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311 908.