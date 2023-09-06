Gareth Davies of T I Davies A'I Fab Cyf in Cardigan has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in house building after winning the most highly regarded competition in the industry.

Gareth was crowned regional winner at the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2023, organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Gareth won the small builder category for T I Davies A'I Fab Cyf’s work at Maes Y-Dderwen.

As well as their category wins, Mr Davies, Mr Oakley and Mr Thomas were each awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence.

Two site managers from Pembrokeshire were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were John Greggain of L Greggain & Co Ltd and Mike Thomas of South Meadow Homes Ltd.

Now in its 43rd year, judging for the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

The flagship competition has three categories for different sized businesses: small, medium and large house builders, plus a multi-storey category where site managers are working on projects up to seven storeys for multiple occupancy and finally the high-rise category for multiple occupancy projects over seven storeys.

“For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building’” said Steve Wood, chief executive of NHBC.

“The competition recognises the best site managers in the UK, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. We are celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards are an important part of our work to help homeowners by driving improvements in construction quality.

“We believe the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their site team have the greatest influence on the quality of the finished home. Winning site managers tell us it motivates them to give a little extra and to strive for ever-higher standards in the houses they build.

“Congratulations to all the 2023 Pride in the Job Regional and Seal of Excellence winners. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”

Gareth will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2024.